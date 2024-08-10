Crime in Waco is down this year, but murders are up: here's what the numbers mean

WACO, Texas (KXXV — Local police report crime is down in Waco during the first half of this year.



3% decrease in overall and non-violent crime

4% decline in violent crime

9 homicides this year, 80% increase from this time last year

128 aggravated assaults this year, less than at this same point the last five years

Police say since some things are out of their control, the department is looking to fight crime with a holistic approach

"As long as there is crime and victimization in our community, we're never going to be content or satisfied, but we are proud of what we're seeing," Assistant Police Chief Wallace said.

Assistant Police Chief Jared Wallace presented the mid-year crime update to city council earlier this week. The numbers show a 3 percent overall drop in crime, a 4 percent decline in violent crime and a decrease of 3 percent in non-violent crime down.

Our community also saw an 80% increase in homicides compared the first half of last year with nine homicides to date.

"So homicides are always very difficult because the placement of a wound or the time that it takes for a victim to receive emergency medical treatment can be the difference between life and death, the difference between an aggravated assault or a homicide."

So far this year, there have been 128 aggravated assaults, less than at this same point the last five years.

Police say since some things are out of their control, the department is looking to fight crime with a holistic approach, going beyond traditional policing.

"If you only do traditional policing, you will only be reacting to crime and that's not our community expects of us," Wallace said.

Wallace says the police department cannot rely on forensics alone to solve crimes, they need to work with witnesses and people who report crimes, which is why building a good relationship with the community is important.

District 4 Council Member Ewing says the recent 'Back-2-School Bash' is one example of police outreach that can aid in building that relationship with the community and preventing crime.

