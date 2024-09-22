Creekside Community Village provides first-hand look at tiny homes to help house homeless neighbors in Waco

Mission Waco is currently developing what will be known as 'Creekside Community Village'.

This will be an area providing supportive housing for our neighbors coming out of homelessness, who are looking for a permanent place to call home.

One of those homes was featured during Sunday's ‘Walk for the Homeless’ event, giving our neighbors a firsthand look at one of those homes.

“We get to introduce this idea that Mission Waco is developing and creating this tiny home village that is creating affordable housing for our friends experiencing chronic homelessness and we’re excited to invite the community into that,” said Groups Director of Mission Waco Libby Barnhill.

The village will sit on 68 acres and is off 3810 South University Parks Drive.

Mission Waco said they hope to provide homes for more than 300 formerly homeless individuals in our community.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on October 8 at 1o a.m.

For more information on the village visit here.

