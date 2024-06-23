Creative Waco hosts community for new mural at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Non-profit organization Creative Waco's ARTPrenticeship program hosted Community Paint Day to give everyone the opportunity to contribute to painting a new mural at Cameron Park Zoo.



The program pairs Waco-area high schoolers with professional artists.

The mural for the new Penguin Shores exhibit to house the South African penguin and black-footed cat.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s really cool actually. I'm always surprised by the amount of people who are really interested and invested in the process, so it’s really fun to see how many people come out."

With the help of "ARTprentinces" like 17-year-old Lucy Ward, our neighbors picked up the paint brush and made their mark at the Cameron Park Zoo’s new Penguin Shores exhibit over the weekend.

The mural was a collaboration with non-profit organization Creative Waco’s ARTprentinceship program.

Incoming high school junior Makenna Wills joined the program for the first time this summer.

“It’s very nice for these people to come support us. I feel very excited.”

This year's ARTprenticeship program is made up of 18 local high school artists, who work alongside mentors for hands on learning through an eight week paid internship.

“All of us have been helping get everything ready, blocking out certain areas that people can paint and helping people know where to go.”

It’s the program's sixth year and 10th mural around downtown Waco.

“It’s been a really cool experience. It’s a really great way to meet other art students in Waco which is really cool. It opened a whole door of the whole art world of Waco.”

Everyone who came to Community Paint Day received free entry into the zoo after they finished painting. The new penguin exhibit is set to open this August.

