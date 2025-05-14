Watch Now
Crawford Tennis heads to State Tournament

CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — Crawford Tennis has six players looking to earn a shot at a state title.

This is the final time the seniors will hit the court, while newer players will compete in state for the first time.

"Every year is a new group, and just Aubrey with a chance to go back to back, you know, it's so hard to even win one state championship, but a chance to do it again is just really special," Crawford tennis head coach Jeff Coker said.

"Everyone's kind of shifted places. Last year we took four people to state this year we're taking six, so it's growing, and I think everyone's just happy to go and hopefully we can all medal," senior Aubrey Carroll said.

The Tennis state tournament begins on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc.
