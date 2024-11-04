Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to miss "several weeks" with hamstring injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss "several weeks" with a hamstring injury.

In a social media post, Schefter said that Prescott told reporters that he "felt something pull."

After he injured his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to Atlanta, Dak Prescott told reporters: “I felt something pull. I felt something I’ve never felt.” What he felt now will sideline him “several weeks.” https://t.co/9SeK0EBfec — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2024

Prescott was injured in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He left the game at the end of the third quarter before Cooper Rush replaced him.

Dak finished 18 of his 24 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently 3-5 for the season. They face the Philadelphia Eagles at home in a divisional game.

Kickoff is on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3:25 p.m.

