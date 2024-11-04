Watch Now
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to miss "several weeks" with hamstring injury

Danny Karnik/AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Cowboys 27-21. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss "several weeks" with a hamstring injury.

In a social media post, Schefter said that Prescott told reporters that he "felt something pull."

Prescott was injured in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He left the game at the end of the third quarter before Cooper Rush replaced him.

Dak finished 18 of his 24 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently 3-5 for the season. They face the Philadelphia Eagles at home in a divisional game.

Kickoff is on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3:25 p.m.

