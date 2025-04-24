Parents weigh in on Copperas Cove ISD’s first address under new superintendent

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove ISD is outlining its path forward following Thursday morning’s annual State of the District address.

Before the presentation, local families shared their perspectives on the district’s direction.

“So far, everything’s been going pretty good. Bullying is the number one topic that I think everybody has an issue with,” one parent said.

A local aunt added, “A lot of it I think comes from a lot of how it's run, you know, the board of directors. It just depends on who you have sitting there, how they handle certain situations like bullying.”

“I have three grandchildren in school right now, from middle school all the way to high school. We’re just very excited about the future and the opportunities. It’s a wonderful school district,” a grandparent said.

After the address, Dr. Brent Hawkins, who became superintendent in January, sat down for a one-on-one interview to reflect on his first few months in the role.

“We truly have the chance to become the elite district in the state of Texas, because of all of the passion that I’ve seen from the community and the things they want to do – they want the very best for our kids,” Hawkins said.

During his speech, Hawkins highlighted recent district achievements. Five elementary schools were recognized among the best in Texas by U.S. News & World Report. Copperas Cove ISD has also maintained a strong Texas Education Agency accountability rating over the past three years and continues to offer a broad range of student organizations and programs.

Looking ahead, Hawkins said the district aims to be the best place for students to learn and grow, now and for years to come.

“I think the new superintendent will be really helpful on everything going forward, and I’m hopeful everything goes smoothly as he progresses on,” a parent shared.

Also on Thursday morning, the Texas Education Agency released its latest accountability ratings. Copperas Cove ISD earned a ‘B’.

