Copperas Cove City Park Pool to temporarily close due to WCID Pipeline Project

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation Department has temporarily closed the City Park Pool at 1206 W. Avenue B due to the upcomingBell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) pipeline project.

The closure will begin Tuesday, May 27, and continue through Friday, May 30, 2025, provided the project remains on schedule.

The shutdown is part of a major infrastructure effort to replace a failing water pipeline that supplies most of Bell County.

The installation of a new 54-inch steel pipeline is expected to disrupt water service for approximately 265,000 Central Texas residents temporarily.

During the shutdown, the WCID will implement Stage 3 of its Drought Contingency Plan. Impacted areas include Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Fort Cavazos, and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.

Click here for previous coverage and more information.