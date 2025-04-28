'Think about your neighbor': Pipeline shutdown will temporarily cut water for 265,000 Central Texas residents

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A major water pipeline project in Bell County is set to temporarily shut off water for 265,000 residents in late May, as crews work to connect a new steel pipeline designed to replace a failing section of existing infrastructure.

KXXV 25 News A new 54-inch steel pipeline is ready to replace a failing section that supplies most of Bell County’s water.

“It’s our job to think not only about today, but to think about the future, right? So, we have to consider future growth. We know that things in our world tend to break. We want to position ourselves so that we are able to provide quality drinking water, not just in 2025, but in 2045, and 2050, and into the future,” Brian Dosa, Public Works Director for Fort Cavazos, said.

The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 will implement Stage 3 of its Drought Contingency Plan during the shutdown, which is expected to last up to four days. Affected communities include Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, and surrounding areas, as well as Fort Cavazos and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.

KXXV 25 News The entrance to Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1.

“This time of year, there’s people gardening, there's people that are manicuring their lawn, there's all kinds of outdoor water use, and we are going to be asking people to avoid that. So, it will impact them,” Ricky Garrett, General Manager of WCID 1, said.

The current 48-inch pipeline, which supplies approximately two-thirds of the region’s water, has been in service since 1975. Over the years, it has experienced multiple issues – most of them concentrated in a 5,000-foot stretch near North Nolan Road, on the east side of the Fort Cavazos military reservation.

A new 54-inch steel pipeline has been constructed parallel to the problematic section and is ready to take over. However, to make the final connections, the old line must be shut down.

In addition to the new pipeline, crews are also completing a 3-million-gallon concrete storage tank nearby – another critical improvement that also requires a shutdown of the old line to connect.

During the shutdown, water will be rerouted through two smaller lines – a 24-inch and a 30-inch pipeline. If residents and businesses can reduce their water use by at least 30%, as the contingency plan requires, a boil water notice may be avoided. However, if storage levels drop too low, a mandatory boil order could be issued.

KXXV 25 News Brian Dosa and Ricky Garrett discuss the upcoming pipeline shutdown and what it means for thousands of residents.

“I would urge everyone to think about their neighbor, think about the hospitals, think about the emergency services, and just put off those few days of outside use while we make these connections and to bear with us,” Garrett said.

The exact start date for the shutdown will be announced in the coming weeks. Daily updates will be posted on the Bell County WCID #1 website.

To help reduce strain on the system, residents are encouraged to conserve water both indoors and outdoors. Indoors, limit the use of washing machines and dishwashers, take shorter showers, and turn off faucets while brushing teeth or shaving. Outdoors, delay watering lawns, avoid filling pools or washing vehicles, and turn off automatic sprinkler systems.

Follow Allison on social media!