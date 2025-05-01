Killeen to implement Stage 4 water conservation, residents face water restrictions this month

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Residents who rely on Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 (WCID) will need to reduce water usage at the end of May, when the Stage 4 Water Conservation Plan is implemented. Specific dates have not been shared.

The restrictions relate to two WCID projects, which 25 News first reported in April. The projects will require a 48-inch water line to be shut down. The pipe delivers about two-thirds of the total water supply to cities in the district. The pipe dates back to 1975. The age of the pipe has contributed to water main breaks.

This impacts about 265,000 people, including the cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Nolanville, the Fort Cavazos Military Reservation, and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.



For specifics on water conservation in the City’s Code of Ordinances, citizens may visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Ordinances

