Controversial bills heading to the Texas House floor this week

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The state legislature reconvened Monday with about 5 weeks left in the 2025 session.

25 News talked to Waco’s representative about the bills coming up in the House this week. State Representative Pat Curry will have one of his bills hitting the House floor in the coming days. It would mean higher fines for those who put up signs in our neighborhood medians and street corners.

Curry says, “It’s all these signs saying 'I’ll buy junk cars' or 'You can buy this or that, ' and in the medians, and it’s just trash.”

SB 10 is a Senate bill to require public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. Curry says he’ll co-author that bill once it comes to the House floor and vote to pass it.

Curry says, “I think God, family, and country need to be included in schools, and it’s a good bill. It never hurts to have a reminder not to steal. Those are core principles to our lives.”

Another bill is HB 28, which would ban the sale of most or all consumable hemp products containing THC. Curry says he supports the bill because he says hemp products with THC are bad for business.

Curry says, “I’m against all THC sales. I’m not a fan. It’s against federal law and a problem for business. If you are a truck driver driving down the road and kill someone, and you’re testing positive for THC, that’s bad.

The last day of the legislative session is June 2 so there are a lot of bills being voted on right now as the session winds down.