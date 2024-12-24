Congressman Sessions weighs in on the U.S. Farm Bill extension

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The US Farm Bill was extended as part of the last-minute spending package.

We talked to Congressman Pete Sessions, who said this is good news for farmers.

At the 11th hour, Congress passed a bill late Friday that prevented a federal government shutdown and extended the 2018 US Farm Bill through next September.

“If we didn’t pass these provisions, some farmers and ranchers who get loans to prepare for the coming year wouldn’t be able to," Sessions said.

Over 3 billion was estimated to go to the state’s farmers.

In Texas, the bill supports more than 230,000 farms and ranches. Congressman Sessions told 25 News that the Texas Farm Bureau spent much time in DC explaining the need to pass the US Farm Bill.

“Without the money, bankers would turn down loans," Sessions said.

Sessions say they look ahead to the new members coming in in January who will have to pull back on mandatory spending, which is rising twice as fast as other spending matters.

Spending, he says, is destructive to America’s future.

“I want to remind us we live in the greatest country, but even great countries go through struggles, and they solve those," Sessions said. "That’s what happened in November. America saved America.

The 119th Congress reconvenes on January 3rd, and the House will vote for a speaker.