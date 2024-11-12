Congressman Sessions says U.S. Farm Bill will be discussed in Congress this week

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Farmers across the nation are upset politicians haven’t passed a U.S. Farm Bill yet.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke with one farmer who says they are hoping a bill gets passed this week.

Richard Wells is a cattle farmer who is keeping a close eye on the Farm Bill in Washington D.C.

"A farm bill is crucial — it provides a safety net like an insurance policy, so we can operate and provide food and fiber for the world," Wells said.

The last Farm Bill, which provides a safety net and insurance for farmers, was in 2018 and expired in 2023 — right now, farmers are relying on an extension.

"There’s frustration — it’s good we got an extension, but farmers have a hard time understanding why the politicians can’t get something figured out, while we can sit down at the coffee table and get it figured out real quick," Wells said.

Deep political division delayed the passage of a new bill.

25 News reached out to Congressman Pete Sessions, who says he hopes to have a new bill by this Thursday.

"The Texas Farm Bureau and other agriculture groups are coming to D.C. on Thursday," Sessions said.

"They will be in high level talks not only in the Texas delegation offices, but also in agriculture committees.”

Sessions says the house bill will spend 6 hundred billion dollars less over five years than senate bill would — he also says voters decided the bill would be Republican, so he’s going to make sure it’s written and passed.

"These are important issues if we expect to have food on our table next year."

25 News will be checking in on this on Thursday to see where the Farm Bill stands and will provide updates if they are made available.