Congressman Sessions says they've reached an agreement on the U.S. Farm Bill

There has been some movement on the U.S. Farm Bill.

25 News’ Lauren Adams spoke to Congressman Pete Sessions, who says they may pass a bill by the end of the week.

Texas farmers are waiting on news about the Farm Bill.

"It provides a safety net almost like an insurance policy," said local farmer, Richard Wells.

Congressman Sessions says there’s a bi-partisan agreement that’s been reached.

“As of this morning there was an agreement instead of $15 billion — we’d advance $10 billion."

That is part of the disaster bill which includes an additional $100 billion in funding for natural disaster recovery efforts.

"This is disaster bill, and all we’re doing is forwarding money that would be used next year," Sessions said.

There are a few more steps to go before a final vote.

"We’ll move this agreement in writing to the rules committee, finalize the language, hear testimony, and then get it to the floor and wait 72 hours because of the 72-hour rule allowing members to review legislation for 72 hours," Sessions said.

It would be great news for farmers who have been waiting on that financial insurance.

We’ll follow this closely as it moves through congress and have an update as soon as it’s voted on.