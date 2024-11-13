Congressman Sessions explains what Congress is considering during lame-duck session

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — U.S. lawmakers returned to Washington this week for the lame-duck session after Republicans flipped the Senate.

25 News', Lauren Adams talked to Congressman Pete Sessions to find out what they'll be focused on in the last few weeks of the year.

Congress is in the middle of re-organizing as new members are coming in and old members are leaving.

It's a time of new assignments, new committees, and new employees.

"It's a refreshing part of what happens with a new Congress," Pete Sessions said."

Congressman Sessions said business must be performed before the new Congress takes over.

He says they must decide on the government's funding for the remainder of the year through February to avoid a government shutdown.

And a few other interests.

"There are interests on the table about social security and student loans," Sessions said.

The fate of student loan forgiveness remains uncertain as President Elect-Donald Trump returns to D.C.

President Trump has vowed to address Social Security's bankruptcy. The latest report indicates that the funds are expected to run dry in 2035 without intervention.

He also says they must ensure they properly pay for physicians who see Medicare patients. There is a lot that is very important to central Texans that Congress needs to decide on.

"The final decision will rest on a republican answer, but we'll be asking our Democratic colleagues who have been in charge in the Senate and Democrats in the House," Sessions said.

"Let's end this year and prepare for next year."

They will also look for a new Farm Bill.