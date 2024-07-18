Congressman Pete Sessions weighs in on assassination attempt, Trump's VP pick and Gov. Abbott's speech

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former President Trump will be speaking tonight at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

25 News spoke to Waco’s US Congressman Pete Sessions about the assassination attempt, Gov. Abbott's speech and the new VP pick.

Abbott spoke on the third night of the RNC.

“As governor of the largest border state, the great state of Texas, I can tell you America needs a president who will secure our border — America needs Donald J. Trump," he said.

25 News spoke to Congressman Pete Sessions, who was there, about Abbott’s speech.

“Gov. Abbott did a great job — he showed us what a republican congress and senate would do," Sessions said.

"It’s a change of directions, it would empower people back home instead of federal government.”

25 News also asked Sessions about Trump’s assassination attempt.

"We will have the director of the secret service that will be available, mixing of ideas — the most important question is , ow can someone get within 130 yards? But, there’s more than that," he said

"It has to do with management structure than an Iranian plot — It goes very deep. We will get to the bottom of this — this begins on Monday.”

25 News also asked the congressman what he thinks about J.D. Vance, the republican from Ohio, who Trump picked as his running mate.

“I think J.D. is not someone I know — I know he represents new ideas from 40-year-olds who have a vested interest. I’m delighted in the choice.”

Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina has said President Biden is “asleep at the wheel".

25 News asked Congressman Sessions about that statement.

“The president — we need to leave him alone and the party alone. They’re a sensitive time," he said.

25 News also asked Congressman Sessions if he’s had the chance to speak to Trump about the assassination attempt.

“He’s spoken little about it — the president knows he was lucky, and we have to serve with honor and distinction and we’ll hear and see that tonight.”

Trump is expected to take the stage Thursday night at 9:09 p.m. central time.