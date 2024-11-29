Congressman Pete Sessions says remote work for government workers to end

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — When Congress returns to DC on Tuesday, they have some work to do before the end of the year.

25 News' Lauren Adams talked to Congressman Pete Sessions, who said the first step is a meeting with Elon Musk to make plans to make the government more efficient.

The Lame Duck Session is on holiday leave, but when they return in two and a half weeks, he'll talk with Elon Musk, the leader of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.

"Elon Musk has brought efficiency to several companies," Sessions said. "So he will have firepower behind him and talk directly to the president of the United States."

He said this hadn't happened before.

Sessions said there were active discussions when President George W. Bush ran, but it hasn't been a serious element since then.

Sessions said one thing they are working on is getting government workers back to the office.

Something that hasn't been done since 2020 during Covid.

"Non-military, non-law enforcement will report back to work," Sessions said. "Today, 60 percent of government workers don't go to work more than once a week, which has caused a major downfall."

Sessions said it's time to avoid political consideration and turn towards efficiency.

Sessions said the main focus in December is making a plan to streamline the government.

"We are getting a running start, and it will be fair to let all government employees know they will report to work after January 20," Sessions said. "They need to be prepared to do that."

They will also focus on the farm bill and funding the government.

Congressman Sessions said the U.S. Farm Bill will likely be passed in January after the new members enter the Senate and House.

Sessions said that won't happen until the new year either, but they have until March 1, so that won't cause any government shutdowns.