Congressman Pete Sessions on Biden's upcoming Austin visit and Cheatle's resignation

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — With the United States Secret Service director stepping down after the assassination attempt, 25 News spoke with U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions about her departure.

Sessions says it was either she step down or be fired.

Congressman Pete Sessions was there as top U.S. leaders grilled Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on the failure of the Secret Service in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“She showed up, and both sides were not only unimpressed but embarrassed herself," Sessions said.

Sessions was hoping to get answers on how a 20-year-old could shoot a former president from 130 yards away.

“We hoped she would bring expertise and knowledge about what happened — we wanted to gain insight about what happened, and learn from a mistake, but she just said she’d get back to us," he said.

Congressman Sessions says now there are security worries during a historic election full of campaign stops and presidential visits, which is something that worries him.

“It’s almost an invitation for a professional hitman who would stand better chances than a 20-year-old," he said.

Next week, President Joe Biden is set to visit Austin to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act.

“I’m glad the president is coming because the Civil Rights Act equates to equality," Sessions said.

Sessions thinks the president is coming for another reason too.

"So many African Americans are flocking to Trump, and that’s what they’re concerned about," Sessions said.

Congressman Sessions says Former President Donald Trump has agreed to hold most rallies inside now to be safer.