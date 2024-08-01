Compromise coming as USACE says Belton Lake Overlook will remain closed

BELTON LAKE, Texas — The now closed Belton Lake Overlook was important to Central Texas neighbors.

"It was a nice area, you know, you could see everywhere and forth of July was a popular place for them to go," said Belton resident, Lucy Martin.

Martin lives near the overlook, and 25 News spoke to her while she was gardening outside her home.

The overlook holds a special place for her.

"We were there a lot when I was kid, but the traffic wasn't near as bad back in those days — and I did have my first date there so it kind of has a sentimental value to it."

The Belton Lake Overlook closed two years ago due to safety concerns and it was announced in April that it would permanently stay closed, and people continue asking for it to reopen — especially online.

"Open the overlook on Belton Dam.... It was the perfect place for watching sunrises, sunsets and stargazing," one user said

"Put a light or something — build something down below in the open land," another Facebook user said.

But is there any hope of that area opening up?

25 News asked if it will reopen to the US Army Corp of Engineers this week and they said no — it will remain permanently closed.

"I hated seeing it close but I think it was the best thing to do because it got too dangerous and there were accidents happening there" Martin said.

However, the USACE are working on "a safe access point for visitors to view the lake".

That spot is just on the other side, the southern-side of the dam — utilizing the parking area between Overlook pavilion and the Belton Lake Water Control Tower.

Improvements for the area are in progress and include tree clearing, fencing repairs, and installation of park benches.

"I like the idea of when they were talking about maybe doing something on the other side and so I'm hoping that that does happen," Martin said.

The area is available for use now without the amenities but once the next phase of work begins the area will be closed until completion.

The USACE anticipates completion in the next few months.

