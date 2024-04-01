U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes Lake Belton Overlook

BELTON, Texas — The United States Army Corps of Engineers Belton Lake Project Office announced its plans on Monday to permanently close the Belton Lake Overlook.

According to authorities, the overlook is an access point located on FM 2271 on the northwestern side of the Belton Dam — the area was designed to serve as a flood risk management mission asset, allowing staff access to monitor and maintain the dam.

"The location was closed in April of 2022 due to public safety concerns created by area accessibility," the Forth Worth District said on Monday.

"Coordination with TxDOT was established to consider options that are in the best interest of public safety. It has been determined to permanently close the area with plans for TxDOT to install guardrail fencing."

Visitors can view the lake safely at Belton Lakeview Park, located on the southern side of the dam near the Belton Lake Project Office.

"The parking area between Overlook Pavilion and the Belton Lake Water Control Tower provides safe access for visitors to view the lake," the Fort Worth District said.

Visitors are encouraged to contact the Belton Lake Office at 254-742-3050 for more information on alternative access points, park hours, and lake information.