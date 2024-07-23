Competitors gear up for 5th annual Beast of the Brazos, Ironman 70.3

WACO, Texas — “ I didn’t grow up doing sports. I started doing them and now I’ve done 22 full Ironmans. It’s been a huge accomplishment for me and very empowering. I really love to be able to create that environment for other people to get that kind of experience,” said Nancy Goodnight.

Nancy is the president of The Greater Waco Sports Commission - just one of many who have spent the last several months preparing for both the the Beast of the Brazos and the Waco Ironman 70.3.

“ It’s a lot of work and a lot of people have panic issues so swimming Beast of the Brazos in preparation for the Waco 70.3 helps them work through their strategy,” said Goodnight.

Beast of the Brazos is an open water swim course that takes place between the banks of the Brazos river, offering 2.4 and 2.1 mile options.

With people traveling all from all over the world to participate, Nancy tells 25 News safety is the number one priority.

“ We’ll have a lot of safety vessels on the water, sheriff, game warden, YMCA lifeguards and everything just to make sure the athletes stay extremely safe,” said Goodnight.

Nancy said both the Ironman and Beast of the Brazos bring huge economic benefits to our community.

“ It brings a lot of money to our town. People come from all over the world and they spend money in our hotels, they spend money in our restaurants and they really enjoy it here and want to come back when they’re not racing so they can see more,” said Goodnight.

The Beast of the Brazos will take place September 7 and the Ironman on October 6. Organizers are still looking for volunteers.

Although the events are a fundraiser for the Greater Waco Sports commission, Nancy says the memories made will last a lifetime.

“ I encourage everybody to just come to the finish line and just watch their faces,especially towards the end of the day. It’s such a statement about the hum,an spirit and it’s absolutely tremendous to watch people cross the finish line doing something they never knew they could do…very very emotional,” said Goodnight.

