Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Community shows support for Leopards softball as they head to the NJCAA tournament

Posted at 3:16 PM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 16:16:09-04

TEMPLE, Texas — The field is set as Temple heads to Oxford, Alabama in the division one NJCAA softball world series.

On Thursday morning, as the team was preparing to leave, family, friends, and members of temple college brought signs and noisemakers to cheer them on and send them off in style. Seeing people show support makes the leopards more excited about the tournament.

"I had no idea that everybody was gonna show up. So seeing them here with just their excitement and cheering us on is just a really good feeling," head coach Kadie Berlin-George said.

"When I saw it posted on the Temple Instagram page, I was like, nobody's probably gonna come like it's Temple. But I mean this is crazy. Like I like families coming out people that are from the school. It's just like it means a lot for them to come support us," sophomore Kennan Nunamaker said.

The Leopards will play San Jacinto on May 20th. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019