Community mourns Lott boy tragically killed in horse accident

LOTT, Texas (KXXV) — The community of Lott is mourning the loss of 18 year old cowboy and friend Ace Ashford

25 News reached out to the Lott Fire Department, which confirmed that Ashford died while attending to a sick calf.

They received a call around 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

That's when Ashford's leg got tangled, leading the horse to drag him through an open field.

The incident has left our community in shock — many neighbors sharing their condolences via social media.

One person took to Facebook saying:

"There are no words to express the impact ace ashford made on not only my life, but anyone he met or crossed paths with. Ace was the kid you couldn't stay mad or discouraged around. No matter what the circumstances were, whether it was at a rodeo or varmint hunting, you could always walk up to Ace and he'd make you realize it wasn't all that bad.”

Ace had a huge passion for roping and was the 2023 Riata Buckle #10.5 junior champion.

He attended Rosebud-Lott High School and was set to rodeo for Hill College in Hillsboro this Fall where he earned a scholarship to be a part of their rodeo team.

His funeral service will be held at Rosebud-Lott High School this Saturday, August 17th at 10 a.m.

The family says they will accept visitors at Rosebud-Lott High School on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Although the loss of his life is tragic — the community says his legacy will last a lifetime.

Memorial donations can be mailed to the Ace Ashford Memorial Scholarship Fund at Classic Bank, PO Box 475, Rosebud, Texas, 76570.

Follow Madison on social media!