Community members in Marlin protest against animal shelter

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — “So many animals have been abandoned. Momma dogs have been abandoned, and people find them with their puppies, and if they’re lucky enough a rescuer tries to help," said protester Pam Kelly.

A call for change is what Pam Kelly and others are protesting for. A year after the animal shelter closed down, residents are still standing together for change.

“We are expecting the Texas Rangers to hold someone accountable, and we are expecting our DA to prosecute those people. This is a felony. It’s a state law to abuse animals. These animals did not abuse themselves," said Kelly.

Texas Rangers are investigating the Marlin animal shelter after reports of dead and neglected dogs were brought to light. Animal activist Dorothy Sanders said they plan on protesting until they see changes.

Kelly said an animal shelter in Falls County is needed, and without a shelter, the entire community is at risk.

“We have a lot of issues the animals are suffering, people are suffering. It’s a health issue, it’s a safety issue," said Kelly.

