Community comes together for a memorial ride for local Waco resident

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — To honor his memory, Lee Murrow's family held a memorial ride on Saturday, which would have been his 33rd birthday.



Murrow's body was pulled from the Brazos River in May.

Two people remain in jail in connection with his murder.

The ride from Fuddruckers to the Brazos River in Waco expresses love for Murrow and helps in healing for family and friends.

“I don’t think that what happened, I don’t think he deserved it," said Alessia Carbajal, a friend of Lee Murrow.

To Carbajal, Murrow was a friend she could depend on.

“He was a good father, great friend, good provider. He always put everybody else first," said Carbajal.

His sister Jerusalem Lightfoot, explained how she felt the day she received the call about Murrow's death.

“It didn’t seem real. It still doesn’t seem real. It’s like a fever dream," Lightfoot said.

The ride from Fuddruckers to the Brazos River expresses love for Murrow and helps in healing for family and friends.

“He knows how much we care about him and how much we miss him. We have been leaning on God and also leaning on each other a lot," said Lightfoot.

“He was one of the people that would go out of this way, to stop what he was doing. Anytime I needed him he would pull up," said Carbajal.

Carbajal said Murrow's family deserves much more.

“That his family gets the justice that they need for his death," said Carbajal.

