Coalition for 'common sense' immigration reform gains traction in Texas

Hispanic and Latino business leaders from across the country have formed what they’re calling a "bipartisan coalition" to advocate for solutions to immigration reform.

The American Business Immigration Coalition officially launched Comite De 100 just days ahead of Inauguration Day.

Comite De 100 brings together Latino and Mexican business leaders from across the country in industries like agriculture, hospitality, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing. It's being called a “groundbreaking initiative” by members from within the coalition.

Juan Carlos Cerda is the Texas State Director for the American Business Immigration Coalition. He said the Comite De 100 is made up of more than 100 Mexican and Latino American business leaders with about half of them from Texas.

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump talked a lot about the deportation of illegal immigrants. Now in office President Trump is keeping those promises.

Thousands of people across the country were arrested and detained by ICE since the end of last week.

Here in Texas, we know at least on Sunday, reports said ICE arrested 84 people in several cities, including Dallas, Irving, Ft. Worth, and Arlington.

The coalition said they're different based on the three attributes mentioned below and that they are looking to "seize" the opportunity with new a Congress and administration in place.

New Momentum — "For the first time, Latino business leaders across the U.S. are leveraging their influence to push for long-overdue changes that benefit everyone."

Bipartisan Unity — "Leaders from across the political spectrum are coming together to focus on shared goals rather than divisions."

Focused Advocacy — "This coalition will directly engage federal policymakers to prioritize reforms that ensure public safety while creating pathways to legal status for Dreamers, mixed-status families, and essential workers."

Juan said they will be convening the coalition's business leaders together next month and will give assignments which includes visiting their lawmakers in Washington.

The ABIC said "the stakes couldn’t be higher" as immigrants contribute $579 billion annually in taxes and sustain industries that make up nearly 30% of the U.S. economy, adding deporting essential workers "would devastate businesses and families."

To learn more, click here.

Follow Bobby on social media!