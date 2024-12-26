City of Waco set to decide on $39 million plan for updating, preserving streets

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco's City Council will decide to spend $39 million on street reconstruction, rehabilitation, and preservation.



Streets in the city are ranked as good, fair or poor depending on their condition.

The city is aiming to preserve "good" pavement infrastructure and improve other pavement from "fair" to "good."

City council to vote on $39 million pavement plan in 2025.

Plan aims to improve and maintain city streets.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Central Texas native Dylan Markgraf says he's noticed a lot of construction and roads in need work in our community.

"I feel like they've been doing construction for three years and haven't made any progress at all," Dylan said.

He's from Gatesville—but has spent a lot of time driving in and around Waco when he went to TSTC.

In 2025, the city plans to focus roadwork on streets in "fair" condition. The city's street network ranks the quality of Waco's 1,539 lane miles of streets as good, fair or poor. This year, 41% of streets are considered to be in "good" condition, 22% in "fair" condition and 37% in "poor" condition.

"There's a lot of potholes over there where the construction is," Dylan said.

During a city council retreat on December 10 city staff proposed plans to spend a total of $39 million to improve and preserve our streets.

$30 million is being set aside to fix streets rated "fair," another $6 million may be spent on preserving roads rated "good," and $3 million to reconstruct "poor" roads to bring them to "good" condition.

Strategies include crack seal, micro-surfacing and thin overlay mix.

The city says pavement in "fair" condition can quickly degrade if not given a higher priority and that's why it's targeted to receive more funding. Other more intensive projects in the future will aim to improve street, utility, and flooding issues.

Follow Bella on social media!