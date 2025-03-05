City of Robinson cleans up after high winds bring down power lines

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Strong winds on Tuesday morning caused power lines and trees to fall across the region, leading to road closures and power outages. Crews from Oncor are still working to repair the damage, while Robinson ISD plans to resume classes on Wednesday after canceling school for the day.



Power lines and trees fell due to strong winds on Tuesday morning.

Oncor is still working to repair damages.

Robinson ISD to return to school on Wednesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“High winds bring power lines down. So, yeah, it can happen again,” Robinson city manager Craig Lemin said.

Our community is still picking up the pieces from the strong winds.

“At 6:30 Tuesday morning, fire and police were called out to power lines down on one of our city streets,” Robinson fire chief Stephen Sullivan said.

Firefighters shut down Highway 77 to give Oncor time to remove them safely.

While the highway is now open, many of our neighbors were impacted by the power outages.

“And it appeared it wasn't going to be anytime soon. So unfortunately, we had to cancel classes for today,” Robinson ISD superintendent Michael Hope said.

While the wind did not damage any school buildings, it did damage some athletic equipment.

“Some of our pole vault pits had been thrown up against the fence, bent those over some shingles from our concession stand roof. But we are very thankful for that. That's all we were seeing,” Hope said.

Hope told 25 News classes should resume Wednesday, with no make-up days required.

But the city might not snap back as quickly—

“Some of our challenges have been that the traffic signals were all down. We had to rush around, try to find stop signs to put up temporarily,” Lemin said. “And so, we have a lot of trees down all around town. So, street departments have been out all day doing that,”

The fire department told 25 News there were no reported injuries or accidents due to the damage.

They will continue monitoring the wind alongside Waco McLennan County Emergency Management.

Follow Kadence on social media!