City of Marlin lifts boil water notice following week without water

MARLIN, Texas — "It sucks, that's just the best way to describe it,” Marlin resident Dustin Ulmer said.

Last week, the city of Marlin went days without any water.

"We've had nothing but leaks and breaks,” Ulmer said.

25 News spoke to neighbors who are frustrated with the seemingly nonstop issues.

"When you get off, you just want to go home and clean up and take a nice hot shower; I couldn't do that," Ulmer said. "I had to go to my friend's house in Lott."

The city issued a disaster declaration - requesting assistance from the state.

The city received help from the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the TEEX public works response team, and neighboring cities, including Waco and Rosebud.

" If our water crisis got to that point, then why couldn't the state get involved sooner," Ulmer said.

Now — the city says water pressure is restored, and a boil water notice is no longer in effect.

Plus, stage six of the drought contingency plan is being rescinded—but stage two water conservation rules will remain in effect.

However, some neighbors still believe the issues aren't handled properly by city leaders.

"We're being put second on the agenda, and we as residents don't get heard,” Ulmer said.

And they're ready to see.

"Change and leadership," Ulmer said. "You're in this spot, so please actually do the job you were elected or hired to do."

