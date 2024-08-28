City of Hillsboro looks to offer more waste management options to residents

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — More services could mean happier residents, and the City of Hillsboro wants to search for better solid waste companies to service residents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"All of the glass, bottles, jars, and everything you have is going to go to the dump," said Liz Schneider, a resident of Hillsboro.

Long-time Hillsboro resident Liz Schneider says recycling is just one benefit she wants from the solid waste company that services her neighborhood.

"The bundling of debris leaves if you don't have them cut in three feet lengths — they won't take it," she said.

Residents like Schneider believe they should get more from their trash company.

City Manager Megan Henderson says it could be time to find other options — they've had the same company since 1998.

"There have been services that the solid waste company used to provide that they no longer provide, such as curbside brush pickup, bulky item pickup, you know, every once in a while you have, like, a mattress or a sofa or something," Henderson said.

Schneider says that lack of service makes a difference.

"Trash cans can get left on the street, on the sidewalk, in your driveway, that type of thing — when you have your trash, and you've done your yard and you have a lot of bags, there's only a certain number that you can take that you can put out for them at any given time. But what are we supposed to do in the meantime," she said.

For Henderson, beautification is at the top of her list.

"If there's trash that's dislodged in the emptying process of getting it from that bin into the truck and the truck moving on, you know, if there's waste material that then blows around, or something like that, that contractor needs to be responsible," she said.

