City of Bellmead workshopping proposed budget for upcoming year; Here’s what residents can expect

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Bellmead continues to work on proposed budget for upcoming fiscal year.



There's a proposed tax rate increase of two cents.

Residents can expect to pay on average $5 more each month on utilities.

City employees will receive a cost of living adjustment salary increase.

Bellmead has the lowest tax rate and cost of utilities in its surrounding area.

For some, Bellmead is just like home.

"Every time I'm there, we see friends and family, everybody's just waving, everybody's happy. So I think it's just a real tight knit neighborhood, community of people that just love being there," Cameron Gomez said.

Owner of real estate company, Agents of Texas, Cameron Gomez spends a lot of time in Bellmead when he's not in Waco.

From owning properties in the area, to coaching little league and having his children attend school in Bellmead, he says he likes to see bellied continue to grow.

"Just continuing to grow every aspect of the city I would love to see. You're just continuing to continue growth and opportunities available for youth and above," he said.

As an expert in his industry, Gomez says one reason Bellmead is a popular place to buy property is because of its affordability.

It has the lowest tax rate in the surrounding area, but certain costs will be increasing in the budget next year.

25 News spoke with the city's Chief Financial Officer Karen Evans about this.

"I think water and sewer is one of our biggest priorities and also streets," Evans said.

For example, the city is looking at a two cent tax rate increase to bring in revenues.

"We want to use that money to focus on street improvements, which our citizens have been asking for which we desperately need," she said.

Residents can expect a nearly $5 monthly increase on utilities.

She says Bellmead will still have the lowest cost of utilities in the surrounding community.

City employees will also receive a salary increase.

Evans says, having more competitive salaries for city employees, like police officers, helps keep BELLMEAD safer.

"The police department was making $13 an hour when we arrived and we've been steadily increasing that and you're seeing that, seeing it in our crime rates. Our crime rates have gone down dramatically as we've brought in employees that are more professional and care about our city," she said.

