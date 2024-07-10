City of Bellmead to make roads last longer through pavement preservation project

BELLMEAD, TEXAS (KXXV) — The City of Bellmead is sealing cracks on roads in preparation for the Micro-Surfacing Pavement Preservation Project.



The project is set to start Monday July 15 and last through the week.

It will cost around $200,000.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We're looking at making the lifespan of these roads last longer, so we can focus on the roads that need more attention," said Bellmead Public Works Director, Craig Rice.

Rice says the goal of the micro-surfacing pavement preservation project is to extend the life of blacktop roads in a cost effective way.

"They're vital, everybody's mode of transportation to and from work, to and from school, shopping centers, police and fire department," he said.

Micro-surfacing is preventive maintenance, a sealing treatment that keeps moisture in the road. So if you see a smooth dark looking street, that means it's probably been micro-surfaced.

"What the micro-surfacing does is it helps make everything look nice and clean and brought up. It's a good thing for the community."

Rice says light gray colored roads lack moisture and oil and they need to be brought back to life, like here on Maxfield street where the micro surfacing process began.

"Micro-surfacing is in simple terms is as if we're adding a shell or additional barrier from the road to the sun."

Rice says the micro-surfacing costs around $200,000. Other maintenance including crack sealing, pothole repair and level ups leading up to the pavement work, also cost around the same amount.

The contract work is expected to start Monday and last through the week.

A map and schedule of the streets and areas impacted will be posted online later this week.

