City of Bellmead considers changing storage trailer ordinance to clean up appearance of main areas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Bellmead is considering changing the storage trailer ordinance to try and clean up the appearance of the main areas in our community.



City ordinance 2008-012 initially banned trailers for storage in residential and B-1 districts. The ordinance was amended in 2014 to remove these restrictions.

This change allowed trailers to be used as storage in highly visible areas.

The council is now considering amending the ordinance again.

The goal is to restrict storage units to industrial areas to beautify Bellmead.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you go down Bellmead Drive, you may notice some areas with large storage trailers.

Tuesday night, some city council members called the sight an "eyesore." City staff reports that removing these from residential areas and main traffic corridors will improve our city's appearance.

Local real estate agent and Bellmead resident Cameron Gomez tells 25 News beautifying a city can raise the area's value.

"The more clean a property or a neighborhood is, the more people want to move there," Gomez said. "So more people want to move there, and inventory is low, that's going to help raise prices and just raise that want and need for people to be in that certain area."

The council agreed the ordinance needed to be amended somehow—while still keeping in mind the needs of local businesses. Mayor James Cleveland says the ordinance was changed in 2014 to no longer ban the trailers since some businesses didn't have a place to store extra inventory. Now, the council is considering restricting them to backyards and industrial or commercial areas.

Cameron says he hopes the city and businesses can work together and find a compromise.

"I definitely think that would be a good thing," he said. "Seeing it as though a beautification side of it, I can also feel for the ones that are like, hey, you know that I have no other place to put my inventory. So I think it's kind of something that, yes, on one side, I agree, but on another, if there's a way that we can get those individuals that have no other way of storing their equipment to work with the city one on one."

