City council approves 30-day extension of Marlin Disaster Declaration

MARLIN, Texas(KXXV) — The Marlin City Council voted to extend the city’s Disaster Declaration for another 30 days following the recent water crisis.

25News Madison Myers reports Mayor Susan Byrd said the extension was recommended by a representative from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to ensure continued access to state resources and support.

The original declaration was issued in response to water crises that impacted the area.

The council approved the measure during its regular meeting this week, on Monday, June 16.

