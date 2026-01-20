WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As Texas prepares to roll out its new school voucher program, local education leaders are raising concerns about how it could impact public schools.

Watch the full story here:

'Choice already exists': Waco ISD warns Texas voucher program could harm public schools

Beginning in February, families across the state can apply for state-funded vouchers to help pay for private education. In Waco, Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School has already been approved to participate in the program.

Waco ISD Deputy Superintendent Melissa King-Knowles said the intent of the vouchers is to make private education more accessible.

“It is intended to offset the cost so that more opportunities are out there for families that may not ordinarily have that choice to attend those schools,” King-Knowles said.

However, leaders with Waco ISD said the long-term effects on public education remain unclear.

“The implications are still uncertain for us because this is in its infancy, right? What we do know is the Economic Policy Institute, for example, has done studies nationwide to show voucher programs are ineffective and they do harm public schools,” King-Knowles said.

District officials emphasized that their concern is not about families having options, but about the financial impact when students leave public schools.

“It costs us approximately, when all is said and done, about $23,000 per year to educate a child. So when we lose the money for that child to go and attend, the money is then diverted away from public education,” King-Knowles said.

As the voucher program rolls out, Waco ISD said it wants families to fully understand the options already available within the public school system. District leaders point to magnet programs, Montessori schools, and career and technical education pathways as examples of the choices currently offered. King-Knowles said families should explore those options before making a decision.

“If this is rooted in school choice, Waco ISD offers that within our own system. We meet children wherever they are. We welcome all children, and they come to us and we will find out what their needs are and what their potential interests are… where they want to go with their career and then we provide ample opportunity for them to choose and pick,” she said.

She added that public education plays a critical role in the broader community.

“My hope for public education is, as we know, it is the foundation of a democratic society, and we serve every student so that our students can go out and be productive members of our society,” King-Knowles said.

Waco ISD leaders encourage families to ask questions, tour schools, and make informed decisions as the voucher program becomes available.

Follow Allison on social media!