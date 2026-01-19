Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School approved for Texas voucher program as applications open Feb. 4

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A new Texas school voucher program is now underway, setting aside $1 billion to help families pay for private education. One local Catholic school in Waco has been approved to participate, opening the door for families who may not have previously been able to afford private schooling.

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School is among the approved schools under the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program.

Beginning Feb. 4, families across the state can apply for the funds to help cover tuition and other approved educational expenses.

Michael Pennell, head of school at Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School, said the program could bring new opportunities for both families and the school.

“We think that's great for families. Of course, it's really great for our school because it means we can welcome new families, welcome new kids, and that's going to mean a lot for growing our school and involving other people in the mission that we have that we're really excited about,” Pennell said.

Pennell said the program could especially benefit families who have long wanted a private or faith-based education but were unable to afford it.

“It's a win for the kids, and a win for the family. I think a win overall for all of our schools,” he said.

“I really think families who have wanted a faith-based education, who wanted a Catholic education, and who haven't been able to do it because the funds weren't there, the resources weren't there, it just wasn't part of what their lives – you know, that they could provide,” Pennell added.

For his school, Pennell said the focus is on expanding opportunities for families across the Waco area.

“Really, this new law sends to everybody that families who want a great education have an opportunity to make choices,” he said.

“We have families in our small community here on this side of Waco, but also in the city of Waco, who have never been able to make that choice, who have never been able to partner with us, because let's face it, our tuition – we have a tuition,” Pennell said.

Families interested in applying for Texas Education Freedom Accounts can begin the process online starting Feb. 4.

