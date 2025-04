CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — High school softball playoffs in Central Texas are underway, but the weather is forcing teams to make adjustments.

China Spring was scheduled to play Lampasas on Thursday, but due to inclement weather, both schools have adjusted their games to Friday.

The new schedule is:

4/25 - China Spring at Lampasas (6:30 p.m.)

4/26 - Lampasas at China Spring (11:00 a.m.)

Game three to follow if needed.

