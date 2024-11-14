Chilton ISD invest nearly 2M into facility enhancements and improvements

CHILTON, Texas — “If you’re not evolving, you’re going to go extinct," Chilton ISD Superintendent Dr. Brandon Hubbard said. "We don’t want to go extinct."

Driving by Chilton ISD— you might notice a lot of construction.

The district is currently working on several significant projects, including new facilities.

“ We are connecting all of our buildings so all our students are under one roof," Hubbard said. There will be no more exterior buildings or student transfers—everything will happen under a single roof.

The 27,000-square-foot addition will include 10 additional classrooms, a band hall, locker rooms, and more.

Dr. Hubbard shared the reasoning behind the expansion.

“ The first thing was student safety—we want to limit the amount of time our students have to travel to outside buildings—that was the main concern,” Hubbard said.

Although that project is not expected to be completed until August 2025, Chilton has already completed other classroom improvements and enhancements.

The district partnered with Schneider Electric to replace over half of the HVAC units throughout the building.

“ We used part of our fund balance and invested about 2 million dollars into our district's infrastructure," Hubbard said. "We replaced every light in the district, every exterior light in the district, to bring all lighting up to the same standard."

A big investment for an even bigger return.

“ We invested about 2 million, and we anticipate in 20 years we will recoup a little over a million dollars,” said Hubbard.

“A lot is happening, a lot of renovation, construction, but ultimately I think it’s for the benefit of our students and community.”

For more information on the district, visit here.

Follow Madison on social media!