Chilton ISD announces partnership with Wiley University, allowing all students to be admitted upon graduation

CHILTON, Texas (KXXV) — “This partnership adds value to our community, this partnership adds value to Chilton ISD students,” said Chilton ISD Superintendent, Dr. Brandon Hubbard.

Chilton ISD has just announced a partnership with Wiley University.

All district students will be conditionally admitted to the university upon submission of their application.

“One of the things we want to do in Chilton ISD is make sure our students have opportunities," Dr. Hubbard said.

"Every student may not choose to go to a four-year institution, however, those students that choose to, we want to make sure they have that opportunity."

All students have to do is graduate, submit their transcript, complete the admission application and pay a $75 enrollment fee — it’s an opportunity benefiting more than just local students.

Parents and support persons of Chilton ISD students are also eligible for admission to Wiley University under similar guidelines.

"We are also conditionally admitting your parents and or supports person,” said Wiley University Vice President of Student Development, Danielle Brooks.

A collaboration that is already having an impact on the community.

"It’s huge, it’s so unheard of and I’m glad we’re making history and I’m glad that I get to be one of the seniors that potentially will go to Wiley,” said Chilton ISD senior, Tatiyana Sanchez.

"I’ve never seen no colleges be so welcoming and be so open to not only us seniors and the seniors to come but our parents as well if they choose to do that,” Sanchez said.

Eligible Chilton ISD students can receive up to $1,000 in scholarship support.

"Together we are building bridges for the future and ensuring that education remains a transformative force for generations to come," Brooks said.

A partnership that both parties say is a pathway to success.

"By impacting one student we can change the trajectory of a family," Dr. Hubbard said.

"However, by impacting families we have the opportunity to impact the sustainability of our community and our world."

That impact is already being felt.

"They know everything I’ve been through, they know how hard it was for me to get here but they never let me settle, they never let me stop," Sanchez said.

"I’m just so grateful to have them in my life."

Follow Madison on social media!