All charges against a former Marlin animal control officer were dropped more than a year after multiple dead and neglected dogs were discovered at the city shelter.



All charges against former Marlin Animal Control Officer Nicole Grams were dismissed by the Falls County District Attorney, citing prosecutorial discretion and insufficient evidence.

Members of the group 'Justice for Marlin Dogs' strongly disagreed with the decision.

The group vows to continue pushing for accountability, rejecting claims of “hate” and defending their right to protest and demand justice for the dogs.

Charges dropped in Marlin dog abuse case, sparking frustration from advocates

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m disappointed but not surprised,” said member of the ‘Justice for Marlin Dogs’ Frances Fischer.

In January 2024, 25 News told you about the discovery of dead and neglected dogs at the city of Marlin animal shelter.

Now — more than a year later — all charges against former animal control officer Nicole Grams are dismissed.

“I’m not surprised at all, we knew this was going to happen,” said member of the ‘Justice for Marlin Dogs’ Dorothy Sanders.

Grams’ defense team, Diaz and Wright, shared these documents with 25 News from the Falls County District Attorney:

Madison Myers Marlin animal shelter case

The documents show the Falls County district attorney dismissed the charges, citing prosecutorial discretion and insufficient evidence.

“The evidence is there or DA Coty Siegert would have checked insufficient evidence on every single motion that he put forward and he didn’t. He only checked that on 3 of the 30 charges,” said Sanders.

After waiting months for justice to be served, animal advocates and members of the ‘Justice for Marlin Dogs’ group tell 25 News they're disappointed.

“There was sufficient evidence for the Texas Rangers to get involved and sufficient evidence for the grand jury to hand down 30 indictments… think about that right there,” said Fischer.

Grams’ defense team took to social media to celebrate the win, posting in statement:

"Congratulations to another innocent client who was wrongfully charged with a crime by a group of vigilante carpetbaggers. The 82nd District Court signed Orders for Dismissal just 18 days after Attorney Morrison and Attorney Wright blistered the State for failing to disclose evidence in the case, including proof of their client's innocence. Following the hearing, the Judge held the State accountable and ordered all evidence to be turned over within 10 days. Knowing that they could not comply with the law, the State moved to dismiss the charges to avoid civil liability for malicious and wrongful prosecution. The Michael Morton Act and the Constitution, as established in the Brady case, prevailed. Díaz & Wright have effectively held District Attorney offices accountable to the Constitution, as seen in cases such as Brady and Michael Morton, in Falls, Robertson, Milam, and Bosque counties." Diaz & Wright, PLLC

Diaz & Wright also said, "the investigation uncovered the following: much of it was never known or investigated by the State of Texas:

• The Texas Ranger confirmed a statement he had made, saying the grand jury was wrong and that there was no evidence. (9/11/ Hearing)

• Two law enforcement officers stated that there was no evidence to charge Nicole.

• The body of the dog that Nicole supposedly caused the death of was destroyed before law enforcement could take pictures or document it. All evidence of the dog was lost or destroyed.

• The diagnostic veterinary reports submitted by vigilantes actually proved that the dogs were being fed and were likely suffering from Parvovirus.

• According to veterinarians and records, the majority of the dogs were seized from their owners multiple times due to neglect, malnutrition, and no veterinary care.

• Nicole Grams had attempted to provide basic over-the-counter shots and medical care out of her own pocket. A witness for the prosecution confirmed this.

• Nicole Grams was denied permission by her supervisor to take the dogs to the vet hospital from 12/10 to 12/16 due to budget shortfalls.

• Local veterinarian clinics stopped servicing the dogs due to the City of Marlin's non-payment of bills.

• Nicole Grams purchased bedding, food, and toys for the animals out of her own pocket, as requests to her supervisor and the City were left unanswered.

• The Marlin Animal Shelter's architectural design and layout may inadvertently mask some diseases, such as Parvovirus, from spreading, despite the staff's best efforts."

"Our client isn't going to make any public statements; her actions speak louder than words. Those who need to hear from her will be hearing from us in a couple of days." - David Morrison, Attorney for Nicole Grams

“We did not choose hate, we chose to exercise our first amendment right, that’s not hate. We have a right to protest, petition and speak out at public meetings,” said Sanders.

And telling 25 News their fight for justice is far from over.

“I do believe they need to be held accountable and this is not over by means,” said Fischer.

