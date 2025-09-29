All charges dropped against former Marlin ACO, defense team says

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — All 10 charges have been dropped against former Marlin Animal Control Officer Nicole Gram, her defense team shares with 25 News.

In documents shared with 25 News, the motions to dismiss the charges were based on prosecutorial discretion and insufficient evidence.

Grams' defense team took to social media to celebrate the win, adding that the investigation uncovered several instances where there was evidence supporting their client's innocence.

"Dorene Burlew, Dorothy Sanders and their vigilante organization, 'Justice for Marlin Dogs,' have claimed that the 82nd is a 'good old boy' system conspiring to help Nicole. This claim is fake news. The Judge held the State of Texas accountable to the law, and when the State realized it was caught with its hand in the cookie jar, it did the right, ethical, and legal thing and surrendered to justice. Instead of threatening Nicole and raising money to put in their own Bell County pockets, they should have helped the City of Marlin construct a new, healthy shelter and increase the number of volunteers. Instead, they choose hate instead of solutions for Falls County." - Mathew Wright, Attorney for Nicole Grams

This comes the following week Grams' defense team sat down with 25 News' Madison Myers to share new evidence in the case against their client.

