Central Texas weather causes playoff game rescheduling

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas weather continues to affect high school softball and baseball games.

Lake Belton softball was set to clash against West Mesquite at Hill College. Due to the weather, game one has been postponed to Thursday.

Game one will still be played at Hill College, and after that, game two will follow the same day.

The new timings for Thursday are 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Midway baseball's matchup against Duncanville has also been changed to play on Thursday at the Panthers' home stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Lorena ISD announced earlier that the Leopards' Bi-District opener against Burnet was altered to have game one on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Game two is scheduled for Friday, and game three, if needed, is on Saturday. All games will be played at Hutto High School.

Crawford softball's game against Mart has been rained out. They will pick up a double header in Mart tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

We will continue to update this if more changes are made to playoff schedules.

