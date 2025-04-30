Central Texas weather causes playoff game rescheduling

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas weather continues to affect high school softball and baseball games.

Lake Belton softball was set to clash against West Mesquite at Hill College. Due to the weather, game one has been postponed to Thursday.

Game tonight has been CANCELLED‼️ https://t.co/9PnfDLkW9a — Lake Belton Bronco Softball (@LBBroncoSB) April 30, 2025

Game one will still be played at Hill College, and after that, game two will follow the same day.

The new timings for Thursday are 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

🚨 PLAYOFF GAME UPDATE! 🚨

Due to rain in the forecast, our baseball playoff game is RESCHEDULED for TOMORROW at 7PM at OUR HOME FIELD! ⚾️🌧️➡️🏟️

🎟️ Get your tickets: https://t.co/bLZ9I9w3D5



Let’s pack the stands and BRING THE NOISE! 🔊💙

GO PANTHERS!! 🐾 — Midway Athletics (@MidwayPanthers) April 30, 2025

Midway baseball's matchup against Duncanville has also been changed to play on Thursday at the Panthers' home stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Lorena ISD announced earlier that the Leopards' Bi-District opener against Burnet was altered to have game one on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

If Friday's game is postponed due to weather it will be played at Noon on Saturday.



If game 3 is needed it will be played following game 2.



All games will be played at Hutto High School. pic.twitter.com/9jl3hOFSwg — Lorena ISD (@LorenaISD) April 30, 2025

Game two is scheduled for Friday, and game three, if needed, is on Saturday. All games will be played at Hutto High School.

Crawford softball's game against Mart has been rained out. They will pick up a double header in Mart tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

We will continue to update this if more changes are made to playoff schedules.

Follow Shahji on social media!