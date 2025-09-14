Central Texas sees progress in multi-county cattle theft investigation

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — After a spike in cattle thefts across Central Texas, law enforcement agencies say increased community vigilance and joint investigations are beginning to turn the tide.



Cattle thefts spiked across Central Texas earlier this summer.

Law enforcement says public tips and joint efforts have helped slow the trend.

Ranchers are urged to stay vigilant, brand livestock, and report suspicious activity.

Back in July, 25 News told you about a rise in cattle theft across Central Texas.

At the time, Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell was part of a multi-agency investigation working to track down those responsible.

Now, nearly two months later, there’s some encouraging news.

“We haven't had any incidents in our county and I attribute it to the sheriff’s office and the joint counties working together and raising public awareness and making people more vigilant,” said Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell.

Sheriff Campbell believes the original rise in thefts was driven by rising cattle prices across the state.

In response, local law enforcement has been urging ranchers to take extra precautions —

Including branding their cattle, securing their gates, and reporting any suspicious activity.

Sheriff Campbell says those efforts — especially from the community — have been key to their success.

“We had a huge uptick in calls about suspicious activity and strange vehicles in the rural areas, which is what we wanted to see. I can say that it was a success on that front,” said Campbell.

25 News asked Sheriff Campbell if any arrests have been made in connection with the thefts.

“Suspects have been identified and it’s still an ongoing investigation. They are working to try and get them not only identified but locked up,” said Campbell.

The cattle theft across Falls, Robertson and Limestone counties is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Falls County Sheriff’s Office or the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association tip line at 817-916-1775.

