Central Texas farmers prepare for cold weather

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — "When you don't have fruit, you have nothing to sell. So, that's kinda a lost year right there," said Owner of Little Bexar Farm, Brian Emadi.

A lost year Emadi never wants to repeat. In 2021, due to an arctic blast, he lost crops and money.

"It got knocked back from the freeze even though we have this cover on it. It ended up freezing up back to the stem. We had to go ahead and regrow them back. It took another year to two years to go ahead and get that fruit," said Emadi.

Our 25News reporter researched how this winter weather can impact local consumers. Financial Economist Ray Perryman provided our team with a statement.

"When anything adversely impacts crop or livestock production, such as weather, natural disasters, or transportation disruptions, the result is that the amount available is reduced, and prices rise. If the current winter weather pattern has a disproportionate effect on food production, we can expect higher prices than would otherwise occur during the coming months." Financial Economist Ray Perryman of Perryman Group.

Emadi said protecting crops in the winter also helps produce better produce for local consumers.

"It might look beautiful, and it does on the outside, but it's just that taste that I think is lacking whenever we go ahead and buy it from the store, and that's where we come in, and we're bringing in that taste that's a little bit different than what you'll get at some of the local stores," said Emadi.

