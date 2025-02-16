Central Texas egg farmers see boom in business amid rising prices due to bird flu

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Egg prices have risen sharply because of the bird flu, but local sellers are seeing a boost in demand. 25 News spoke to one local seller who has no plans of increasing his prices.



Bird flu is affecting all 50 states, leading to higher egg prices.

Karebear’s Cluckery is selling out weekly, with demand at an all-time high.

Local seller William Cummings keeps egg prices steady at $5 a dozen, despite market increases.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s just kind of exploded since then,” said William Cummings, the owner of Karebear’s Cluckery.

As the bird flu continues to affect all 50 states in the country, the price of eggs has remained higher than previous months.

25 News spoke to people in our community who sell their own eggs.

Cummings opened Karebear Cluckery in honor of his mother who passed away from cancer.

He told 25 News raising chickens has always been a big part of his life.

“During the great depression, that’s how my grandmother and her parents made it through. They raised chickens and sold eggs,” said Cummings.

Cummings told 25 News the high prices of eggs is causing a boom in his business.

“I’m completely selling out.” It’s more of a hobby but it’s actually turning into more of a full on business the more that people want eggs,” said Cummings.

25 News did some digging and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices are currently at a 60% increase compared to this time last year.

Walking around stores in our community , some of the cheapest were around $6.00.

As for Cummings, he sells his for $5 a dozen.

“I personally have not raised my prices. I don’t believe in raising the prices just because the grocery store is selling it for more,” said Cummings.

Cummings is selling around 15 to 20 dozen each week, an all time high for his local business.

“When it first started I was bridging four dozen to work and then it just blew up,” said Cummings.

But it’s something he says is bringing him closer to his community.

“It really creates that close feeling of community that I think is really important for everybody and just being a small part of that has always been amazing,” said Cummings.

or contact them at(512) 734-0600.

