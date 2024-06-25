Celebrate with caution: Fireworks could trigger PTSD in some veterans

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "Peace and quiet — mine is going to be very simple,” said United States Marine Veteran, Jim Bowden.

Peace and quiet — not exactly what one might expect when talking about the Fourth of July.

But for some local military veterans suffering from PTSD, that's exactly what they may need.

"If you want to do fireworks, that's fine but — 'Hey, neighbor, do you mind'..." Bowden said.

Jim Bowden served as a marine for more than 20 years, and believes everyone needs to be more aware for veterans.

"Well, you should know your neighborhood — you live there," Bowden said.

"You should know when things are not as they should be, and by being a good neighbor and by being considerate, that's as simple as I can make it."

The sights and sounds can also be a trigger.

"If I know there is going to be a large group or loud party, I might not want to be there, so by extending that to others — it makes a difference,” Bowden said.

25 News spoke to the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System to find out how veterans can cope.

"For veterans, it's looking at what sets it off for me personally and making sure that I have coping skills — whether that is muscle relaxation techniques, breathing exercises, and just more awareness,” said Chief of Mental Health Programs, Johnathan Elliot.

If you happen to recognize these signs, Elliot says you can call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988, then pressing 1, or reach out to your local VA.

As for Jim, he says all it takes is neighbors helping neighbors.

"I've toned down luckily… but for some folks, it's harder — so respect and courtesy is what I ask,” Bowden said.

