Cease-and-desist letters sent to ‘Justice for the Marlin Dogs’ after charges dropped against ex-ACO

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Members of “Justice for the Marlin Dogs” say they received cease-and-desist letters after charges were dropped against the former animal control officer.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For more than a year, a local animal advocacy group known as “Justice for the Marlin Dogs” has been protesting and calling for accountability—after several dogs were found dead or neglected at the city shelter.

But now—after all charges were dropped against former Animal Control Officer Nicole Grams—the group says they’re facing a new battle.

“They sent multiple letters to each of us,” said member of "Justice for the Marlin Dogs" Frances Fischer.

The defense team representing Grams sent cease and desist letters to three members of the group—including Frances Fischer.

“In those orders they are telling us we can’t talk to the governor, we can’t talk to the attorney general, we can’t talk to the Texas Rangers, we can’t talk to the FBI, Falls County, the city of Marlin or the DA,” said Fischer.

The letter also requests they pay $35,000, put up two public billboard apologies, and deliver an in-person apology to Grams.

“They’re basically telling us you can’t say anything, you can’t protect these dogs that have no voice. I’m not going to settle for that,” said Fischer.

25 News reached out to the defense team representing Grams. They sent a statement, which reads:

"Falls County needs real solutions—not hate, lies, or misinformation. We support those working to protect children, animals, and our community. We will not tolerate, nor does the 1st Amendment protect, false claims or actions that harm our county or our clients. The Texas Rangers stated in open court and under oath that neither key evidence nor probable cause existed. Plus, the medical evidence disputes the group’s claims. We have requested the removal of defamatory statements about our client, reimbursement of her legal expenses, and a donation to a legitimate 501(c)(3) charity governed by a board of directors in Falls County to address the stray dog crisis." - Diaz and Wright

But Fisher says the letters don’t change anything in her fight for justice.

“It’s very stressful but I’m not going to sit back and let them say ‘no you can’t tell what happened or defend these dogs’. I’m just not going to do it,” said Fischer.

