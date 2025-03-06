Cancer survivor honored by President Trump previously named "Sheriff for the Day" by Sheriff McNamara

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The young cancer survivor who President Trump brought before Congress earlier this week was in McLennan County two years ago.

25 News talked to Sheriff Parnell McNamara who named the little boy “sheriff for a day”.

President Trump honored 13-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel by making him an honorary agent of the U.S. Secret Service before Congress Tuesday night.

Sheriff McNamara was watching.

“The minute I saw him, I recognized him and his dad and was overwhelmed with joy to know he’s still here, McNamara said.

DJ and his father, from Houston, were in Waco in October 2022, and Sheriff McNamara made him sheriff for the day.

He took pictures with the sheriff’s guns and sat behind his desk, and the sheriff even gave him arresting powers for the day.

McNamara says, “After it was over, he hugged me. Just a sweet guy.”

DJ, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer back in 2018, has been honored by hundreds of law enforcement agencies.

Waco Police even honored him during his time here.

DJ’s recognition has taken on a life of its own from both sides of the aisle with headlines reading “Trump applauds 13-year-old cancer survivor after slashing funding for pediatric cancer research”

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow saying, “For the record, and this is disgusting, the President made a spectacle out of praising a young man who has thus far survived pediatric cancer, as if the President had something to do with that.”

All comments that frustrate Sheriff McNamara.

McNamara said, “Everyone should be on the same page and happy that this young man is still with us and that something was done to make his life better.”

DJ has officially been sworn in by 909 law enforcement agencies, including in Central Texas.