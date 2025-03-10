Cameron Police Department to honor fallen Sgt. Joshua Clouse with memorial

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — The Cameron Police Department is building a memorial to honor fallen Sergeant Joshua Clouse who was killed in May 2023 while serving a search warrant.



The memorial — donated from Rockdale Memorial Co. — will be made from black granite, featuring Clouse's picture, badge, a Bible verse and a knight design from Clouse’s own tattoo.

His widow, Stephanie Clouse, hopes the memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to his legacy as a husband, father, youth minister and officer.

The department is hoping to have the memorial done by the end of the year and has plans to host a ceremony.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After a year-and-a-half, Cameron Police are building a memorial for one of its fallen officers.

Brieanna Smith The memorial will be placed outside the police department.

"I just want to make sure that people understand that josh is never gone from us. We always want to remember the sacrifice that he made," Chief Carlton Scott said.

In May 2023, Cameron Police Sgt. Joshua Clouse was shot and killed while serving a search warrant.

Brieanna Smith Sgt. Joshua Clouse served in the U. S. Army, worked at the Milam County Sheriff’s Department and served as a sergeant at the Cameron Police Department.

"We were at church on a Wednesday evening and when we came home that night, my husband got a phone call a little bit after we got home asking for help to come with a domestic abuse situation," Stephanie Clouse said.

"So, my husband very willingly, you know, changed his clothes and got dressed."

15ABC talked to his widow Stephanie who says the loss doesn't get easier.

Brieanna Smith Stephanie Clouse, Sgt. Clouse's widow, says she's excited a memorial will be built.

"He was just such a bright light in a dark world at times for sure," she said.

But she's excited that the memorial will reflect the life he lived as a husband, father, youth minister and officer.

"It's going to be a black granite stone—there's going to be a knight on the front of it that was actually a tattoo that he had, and he drew the tattoo— then, we picked a scripture to put on the front there along with his picture and his badge," she said.

Brieanna Smith The memorial will also include a Bible verse, Clouse's picture and badge.

Brieanna Smith The memorial will include this knight, which Sgt. Clouse drew and got tattooed on his leg.

The memorial, a donation from a local business, will be placed outside the building.

"It was to look more like a podium, if you will, for somebody that might be preaching or teaching the word of the Lord," Scott said.

Stephanie hopes it will be an everlasting memory of him.

"40, 50 years from now, that's still going to be outside this building, and so those people that may never get a chance to meet him or know him, like they're going to know his name, and he'll always be a part of the Cameron Police Department," she said.

Thin Blue Line LEMC The department is hoping to have the memorial done by the end of the year, but in the meantime, Sgt. Cloue's son is planning a memorial motorcycle ride on May 17.

Follow Brieanna on social media!