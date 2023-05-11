Police officer, suspect killed in late-night shootout in Cameron: Sheriff

CAMERON, Texas – Two were killed — including a Cameron police officer and suspect — during a late-night shootout while law enforcement from multiple agencies attempted a search warrant, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office said.

The search warrant had been issued after Cameron police responded to the 700 block of North Travis. At that address, the suspect’s wife was found to have a gunshot wound to the back of the neck, authorities said.

The gunfire between law enforcement and the suspect subsequently occurred in the 500 block of East 7th during the attempted execution of the search warrant. Law enforcement returned fire after the suspect opened fire, Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said in a news release.

In addition to Cameron police and the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, representatives from the Rockdale Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.