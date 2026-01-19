Bystander shoots man dead after intervening in domestic dispute at Killeen apartment complex

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A 58-year-old man died after a bystander intervened in a domestic dispute at a Killeen apartment complex Sunday.



The 66-year-old bystander opened fire when the gunman pointed his weapon at both him and the woman, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the case is under review by the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

A domestic disturbance at a Killeen apartment complex Sunday afternoon left one man dead after a bystander intervened to help a woman who was being threatened at gunpoint.

Police responded to Avenue Heights on Illinois Avenue after witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming and seeing a 58-year-old man pointing a gun at her.

According to police, a 66-year-old man who was walking nearby decided to intervene. The 58-year-old then pointed his gun at both the woman and the 66-year-old man, who opened fire. The 58-year-old man later died from his injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Tony Covello, who lives in the complex, said the incident was shocking for the normally quiet community.

"It's very shocking, very shocking," Covello said. "It was very scary, I've been in law enforcement myself and that was very scary."

Covello and his family were among the first to move into the brand-new complex and said Sunday's violence has left them shaken.

"Normally it's really quiet here and we have no problems at all but it's shocking because I've been to places that have been pretty bad and this place is one of the nicest places I've been," Covello said.

The heavy police response quickly drew attention from neighbors, with police officers, ambulances and fire trucks responding to the scene.

"There were police officers here, ambulances, and fire trucks and I heard there was a shooting, I went up to the front to see what was going on and no one would talk to me," Covello said.

Despite what happened, Covello said he and his family still feel safe in the community.

"Yes, I still feel very safe," Covello said.

The case is being reviewed by the Bell County DA's Office and no arrests have been made at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

